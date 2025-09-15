80% Of Convicts In Correctional Centres Apprehended By Amotekun – Commander

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has said 80 per cent of convicts in correctional facilities in the state were apprehended by its operatives.

The state’s Commander of the Corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said this yesterday in Akure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Adeleye said the turnover of criminals arrested by Amotekun could no longer be contained within the existing judicial system, so the judiciary was approached, hence, the large percentage of convicts. He said: “We not only investigate, the law permits us to investigate, and prosecute.

“We do thorough investigation and take the criminals to courts of competent jurisdiction, get them prosecuted. “As of today, so many of these convicts are in various correctional centres in the state, and those criminals we prosecute are much more in number than other agencies.”

The commander also said Ondo State used to witness a high rate of crime before the advent of Amotekun. He said: “Before the inauguration of Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, it was impossible for you to go to the bank and get home without that money being snatched.