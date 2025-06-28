80% Of Candidates Fail To Show UP For UTME Mop-Up Exam

More than 80 percent of the 98,232 candidates scheduled to participate in Saturday’s nationwide Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up failed to show up, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who monitored the exercise at the Technology CBT Centre in NAF Valley Estate, Abuja, attributed the poor turnout to intensified security measures aimed at exposing impersonators and curbing examination malpractice.

According to him, only about 12 percent of the registered candidates showed up for the mop-up exams nationwide. He explained that the mop-up is traditionally organized for a few thousand candidates who, for genuine reasons such as illness or verified technical issues, missed the main UTME.

“Every year, we do a mop-up for about 4,000 to 5,000 candidates—those with legitimate excuses or who faced technical issues. But this year, in our wisdom and with input from stakeholders, we decided to open the opportunity to everyone who missed the exam—regardless of the reason,” Oloyede said.

He noted, however, that the decision was also strategic.

“Given our collaboration with the DSS and the police, we obtained intelligence that allowed us to track impersonators. Keeping the door open gave us a chance to apprehend them. But as you can see, turnout across the country is far below expectations,” he stated.

Out of the over 90,000 candidates slated for the mop-up, only about 12,000 indicated they would attend, Oloyede added.

He cited examples of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres that expected 250 candidates per session but recorded fewer than 20 attendees.

“What we are dealing with are syndicates—many operating as tutorial centres and private school proprietors—who have turned exam malpractice into a business. But with the Ministry of Education’s backing, we are committed to drastically reducing this menace,” the JAMB boss asserted.

Oloyede also disclosed an alarming scheme where some candidates falsely declared themselves as albinos in an attempt to exploit facial recognition vulnerabilities.

“We’ve never had more than 100 albinos sit for our exams in any year. But this year, we had 1,787 declared albinos—450 of them from just one centre. Clearly, they are not real albinos. They’re exploiting the AI facial recognition system, which processes albino features differently,” he said.

He narrated how an arrested suspect revealed that the syndicate used photo-blending technology to merge two facial identities, tricking the system into accepting impersonators.

“You can see one black man arrested in Benin claiming to be an albino. That was part of their strategy—declare yourself albino and manipulate the system,” Oloyede said.

He stressed that impersonators who failed to appear for the mop-up would still be held accountable.

“We have their names, phone numbers, schools, and NINs. Security agencies are already picking them up. Many have been arrested,” he stated.

He further warned that parents who finance or facilitate exam fraud for their children would soon face investigations and possible prosecution.

On the release of the mop-up results, Oloyede said although they could be ready by Saturday, the board might delay their release until Monday to allow for additional scrutiny and the removal of suspicious entries.

“We may delay until Monday to assess how many of the fraudsters we’ve caught,” he added.

Turning to Direct Entry (DE) admissions, the registrar revealed that 14 candidates had so far been caught submitting forged certificates. He decried the complicity of some institutions in the growing trend of certificate fraud.

“Just yesterday, we discovered that 20 to 30 students who never attended an NCE programme were issued certificates just to register for DE. One of them claimed to have been admitted in 2020, even though they graduated from secondary school in 2021,” he said.

He recalled a previous directive by the former Minister of Education condoning illegal admissions from 2017 to 2020, intended to clear a backlog of improperly admitted students.

“About one million students were affected. But when asked to produce certificates, many couldn’t. Some had already graduated—some as doctors—yet lacked the necessary credits in core subjects like biology or mathematics. Now, some are trying to sit for GCE after graduation. That’s unacceptable,” he said.

Prof. Oloyede added that some institutions are now forging certificates post-2020 to bypass the system.

“These institutions and individuals will be held accountable. We’ve closed the loopholes, and everyone involved will pay for their actions,” he vowed.