80% cargo inflow disappears over low patronage at Kirikiri terminal

Despite its inherent advantages of speed and cost-effectiveness, 80 per cent of cargo inflow to Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) has vanished as shipping compa- nies declined to patronise the off dock facility. The terminal was established by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to support the volume of cargoes coming to Tin Can Island Port in order to ensure ef- fective trade facilitation. The terminal gets transfer of cargoes by lighters through the Customs bonded warehouses. It was revealed that the terminal, with an installed capacity for over 6,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs), is facing low cargo inflow as Customs is doing less than 10 per cent trade facilitation. According to Customs Area Controller of KLT Command, Comptroller Timi Bomodi, it is not business as usual, saying that there had been gross under-utilisation of the facilities.

Bomodi lamented that despite the strategic position of the terminal for ease of cargo evacuation, poor communication of its benefits to importers and their agents had robbed the facility off the required patronage from would-be customers. Also, he identified apathy among the shipping companies to use the terminal despite its advantages. He said: “The major challenge we have here is a challenge of traffic, getting more cargoes into the terminal. The total ca- pacity of the command is over 6, 000 TEUs. But right now, we are not even doing up to 10 per cent of that. When you have fa- cilities that are vast but under- utilised, then it is an issue. I feel there is poor communication of the strategic importance of the KLT.

A lot of importers and their agents don’t know that it is easier to import through KLT than most other ports. “It is easier in the sense that after all Customs procedures, which are the same at all Cus- toms Commands, it is easier for trucks to come into the command and take the goods out, which is not so with most ports in Lagos due to the chaotic transport situ- ation and the queueing system. “You have an electronic call- up system in the other two ma- jor ports and that creates a lot of time lag before your trucks come in and you take your goods out. We don’t have those challenges here and because of that, we believe importers will be better served in a place like KLT because of the short time it takes to get your goods out.” He lamented that despite the inherent advantages, the Com- mand was experiencing a low volume of cargo, stressing that this had led to under performance of the officers, who were well-trained and equipped. The comptroller noted that the terminal had enough space, equipment and well motivated officers to make the examination process fast and seamless. Also, he claimed that the com- mand had a well robust export terminal which was operational and connected to the Customs server.

Bomodi noted: “Right now, we have an export terminal called Tesic that is now operational and connected to the Customs server. This export terminal has the space; it has the capacity to process large volumes of exports through the command. Bomodi disclosed that the Command had a revenue target of N60 billion for the year 2023 but was hopeful of meeting the projection despite the daunting challenges confronting the KLT.