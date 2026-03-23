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March 24, 2026
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8 Worshippers Abducted In Kwara Church, 3 Rescued

Eight worshippers were yesterday abducted by armed bandits at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Church, Omugo, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State during Sunday service, even as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has tasked security forces and local vigilantes to ensure the apprehension of the bandits.

While three abductees were said to have been rescued, the Governor urged security forces to intensify efforts to ensure the rescue of the remaining victims.

Meanwhile, a statement by the State Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, said: “The Kwara State Government commended the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes for the proactive response to the incident and the rescue of three of the eight victims of the abduction.

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“The government condemned the cowardly targeting of religious places under any guise, while urging the security forces, forest guards, local vigilantes, and community members to continue to work together to end the menace.

“While commending the immediate response of the security forces and other stakeholders, we task them to ensure that the ongoing manhunt leads to the rescue of the remaining victims and arrest of the perpetrators.”

The government also commended the security forces, forest guards, and vigilantes for the appreciable progress made in their combing of the forests, which has largely curtailed the activities of the criminals in the areas.

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