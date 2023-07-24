8 Sustain Life-Threatening Injuries As 2-Storey Building Collapses In Oyo

At least eight persons who were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed 2-storey building in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Monday sustained life-threatening injuries.

New Telegraph reports that the incident happened at the Inalende area after a heavy downpour in the early hours of the day.

Though no life was lost, a septuagenarian who is resident in the area told New Telegraph that one side of the two-storey building sank while the other part collapsed. When this correspondent visited the scene, all the occupants of the building had been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital which they refused to disclose.

The octogenarian who refused to disclose his identity said, “It is a sad story. The building is a two-storey with four rooms on the ground floor, three in the middle, and two on the second floor. Look at the quality of the building materials used for the building. It is not an old building as claimed by some people.

“We thank God nobody died but they were seriously injured. Some policemen came early this morning and took the injured victims to the hospital”, he said.

Another source who identified himself as Sakiru however said that some of those rescued were not breathing as of the time they were being taken to the hospital, although it could not be ascertained whether they were dead or not.

Scattered about the premises of the building were some personal effects of the victims including a three and half inch mattress. A hole was seen under the rubble where some of the victims were pulled out.