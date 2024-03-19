8 Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers Drag State Assembly, Security Agencies To Court

The eight suspended honorable members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly led by Hon. Bashir Aliyu Gummi, have filed suit against the Zamfara State Speaker, House of Assembly, House Clerk, Police Commissioner, and the Director State Security Service over eight count charges before the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau the State capital.

The suit against the listed bodies by the suspended members was filed before the court for the enforcement of their Fundamental Rights to Personal Liberty, Presumption of Innocence, Right to Dignity of Human Person, Right to Private and Family life, Right to Freedom of Movement, Right to Movable and Immovable Property, Right to Practice his chosen Profession and Right to Fair Hearing before the court of tribunal of competent Jurisdiction.

Briefing newsmen shortly after, a Counsel to the applicants, barrister Ibrahim Ali, said: “The case was supposed to be heard Monday, but due to a complaint tendered by the registry of the court, that some of the parties involved including Commissioner of Police, the Director of the DSS and one other party have not been served, therefore, applied that the matter be adjourned as the Court can not proceed without serving all the parties involved in the matter”.

Barrister Ali further explained that the suspended honorable members who included Bashir Aliyu Gummi, hon. Faruk Musa Dosara, hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru, hon. Shamsudeen Hassan, hon. Amiru Ahmad Keta, hon. Bashir Abubakar, hon. Ibrahim T. Tukur and Hon. Nasiru Bello want the Court which is presided over by Justice Aminu Bappa, to guarantee their rights to liberty, presumption of Innocence, and movement, as well as private and family life amongst other rights to be enforced.

He opined that the House of Assembly had suspended the plaintiffs over a preliminary sitting which they organized on the 22nd of February with the attendance of seventeen honourable members out of 24 of the entire members after putting notice, upon which, the honorable Speaker had later capitalized and suspended them with subsequent directive of their arrest and prosecution by the security agencies on the allegation they embarked on attempt to break the State House of Assembly.