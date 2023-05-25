8 Out Of 10 Nigerians Have Mental Illness, Disorder

An average of eight out of 10 Nigerians are suffering from mental illness, going about with one mental disorder or another, a healthcare practitioner and clinical haematologist, Osunkalu Vincent Oluseye, has said. According to him, the rising level of mental illness or disorder among Nigerians has resulted in the alarming cases of suicide being reported among the people across the country, which cuts across all ages, tribes and professions.

The professor of haematology disclosed this in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, saying if the people’s social, emotional and physical interactions are critically interrogated and used to develop a point to score people’s mental health, he said how many people would pass the hurdles of mental stability.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had in one its report said that out of 10 Nigerians, six are being confronted with various mental challenges, while the World Bank also stated in its report that despite being Africa’s largest economy, four out of 10 Nigerians live below the poverty line, a development that has caused mental health and emotional disorder problems in many people.

Meanwhile, a report had also revealed that more than 60 million Nigerians are suffering from various mental illnesses, as the issue of mental healthcare is in a worrisome state.