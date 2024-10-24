8 Months After Detained Binance Executive, Gambaryan Regains Freedom

Share

After eight months in detention, Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan has Regained freedom from the Nigerian correctional centre following the withdrawal of charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu-led administration discontinued the case on health grounds and in response to diplomatic pressure.

Gambaryan, a Uniter States (US) citizen and senior employee of Binance Holdings Limited, had been detained at Kuje prison since April.

READ ALSO:

While withdrawing the case at the court, the EFCC’s prosecution cited “International and diplomatic reasons” for the decision to drop the charges, allowing Gambaryan to be released on Wednesday.

In a statement, Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki Gambaryan, expressed relief and gratitude to the US government for securing his release.

She described the family’s ordeal as a “Living nightmare” and emphasized the need to focus on Tigran’s recovery, as his health had deteriorated during the detention.

The Gambaryan family now looks forward to reuniting, with their children eager to see their father after the long separation.

Binance and international diplomatic efforts played key roles in resolving the matter.

Share

Please follow and like us: