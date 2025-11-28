New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
November 28, 2025
8 Members Of Same Family Dead, As Vehicle Plunges Into Benue River

Adevastating tragedy struck Benue State after eight members of the Kyégh family lost their lives when the vehicle transporting them veered off the road and plunged into River Dura in Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were reportedly travelling for burial preparations when the accident occurred, leaving their community in deep sorrow.

The heartbreaking incident has drawn sympathy, particularly from the Executive Chairman of Vandeikya Local Government, Hon Dennis Terkura Guda, who described the occurrence as “a heartbreaking tragedy that has thrown the entire Vandeikya Local Government into deep mourning.”

Moved by the magnitude of the loss, Guda stepped in to support the bereaved family. He settled all outstanding mortuary bills and provided eight caskets to ensure the deceased are laid to rest with dignity.

The Chairman offered prayers for the Kyégh family, asking God to strengthen them during this painful moment and grant eternal rest to the departed.

