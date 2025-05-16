8 Killed In Fresh Attacks On Plateau Community

Share

At least eight people were confirmed killed in a fresh attack by gunmen in Wereng Village, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday night It would be recalled that a few days ago, four persons were ambushed and killed by unidentified assailants in Dachidom Village of the same Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

The member Representing Riyom State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Dachung Moses Dadon, confirmed the attacks to New Telegraph yesterday morning in Jos.

“Eight members of my Constituency were on Wednesday night attacked and killed in Wereng Village, Riyom Local Government, as I am speaking to you the entire village was ransacked by the assailants,” he said.

Hon. Dadon condemned the incessant attacks, particularly in his constituency. He urged the government and security agencies to take immediate drastic action to curtail the attacks.

This incident comes barely hours before a scheduled stakeholders’ meeting organised by the General Officer Commanding, 3rd Division Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, aimed at finding a lasting solution to peaceful coexistence in Plateau State.

Meanwhile, Major General Folusho Oyinlola emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence among stakeholders in Riyom and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

He made this call during a stakeholders’ engagement he convened aimed at fashioning out modalities for peaceful coexistence to facilitate a successful 2025 farming season.

The GOC expressed concerns about the prevailing acts of farm destruction and cattle rustling in parts of Riyom LGA, which contributes to triggers conflict and undermine mutual understanding between herders and farmers.

He disclosed that the ban on night and underage grazing is still in place, aimed at limiting farm destruction and allowing individuals with maturity to tend to cattle.

Share