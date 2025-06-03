8 Hurt In Colorado Fire Attack After Suspect Shouts ‘Free Palestine’

Share

Multiple people have been injured after a man shouting “free Palestine” tossed Molotov cocktails at a gathering in support of Israeli hostages in Colorado, authorities said.

Police said eight people – aged 52 to 88 – were injured in the attack at the Pearl Street Mall, a popular outdoor space in Boulder, about 30 miles (48km) from Denver.

The FBI called it a suspected terror attack and said the suspect used a makeshift flamethrower, Molotov cocktails and other incendiary devices.

Footage of the attack shows the suspect, who was shirtless, screaming at the group and had what appears to be Molotov cocktails in each hand when he was arrested, reports the BBC.

The attack unfolded during a weekly scheduled demonstration put on by Run for Their Lives, a pro-Israeli group that holds walks in the outdoor pedestrian mall in solidarity with Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Meanwhile, officials say the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, had overstayed his visa in the US and had filed an asylum claim in 2022. Video footage shows people trying to help those injured US President Donald Trump has vowed to prosecute the attacker “to the fullest extent of the law”.

