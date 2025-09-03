8-Hour Traffic Jams In Delhi Suburb As Rains Wreak Havoc

Thousands of commuters in one of India’s wealthiest suburbs were stuck on roads for six to eight hours due to rain triggered traffic gridlock on Monday.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many questioning how a place like Gurugram – known for its futuristic skyscrapers and sprawling corporate offices – could have such poor infrastructure.

Disaster management authorities in the suburb, which is located on the outskirts of capital Delhi, have advised offices, schools and colleges to work from home yesterday as more rainfall was predicted.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in several parts of India this year, killing hundreds of people in floods and landslides, reports the BBC.

Many people took to social media to express their frustration with Gurugram’s “nightmarish” traffic, which was more than 10km (6.2 miles) long on one road, according to local media