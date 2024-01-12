8 Govs Know Fate Today as Supreme Court Delivers Final Verdict

Barring any last minute change, the Supreme Court will today determine the fate of eight governors as it delivers judgement in the various appeals challenging the elections of the said state chief executives. The affected states are: Kano, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Cross River, Plateau, Delta, Lagos and Abia. In the Kano appeal, the governorship election petition tribunal had sacked Abba Yusuf. The tribunal deducted 165,663 votes from the 1,019,602 recorded for Yusuf because the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped, signed and dated as required by law. The tribunal then declared Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the poll. Displeased with the verdict, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its candidate challenged the judgment at the appellate court. On November 17, the court of appeal upheld the tribunal’s verdict and added that Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP when he contested the election.

However, controversy trailed the verdict days later when a certified true copy (CTC) of the appeal court judgment surfaced, contradicting the November 17 ruling. The copy of the judgment ruled against and in favour of the NNPP candidate simultaneously, eliciting out- rage on social media platforms and the streets. The appeal court had issued a statement hours later, blaming “clerical error” for the contradictions or discrepancies. The NNPP then filed a notice of appeal before the Supreme Court, seeking to quash the appellate court’s judgment. The APC on the other hand, filed a cross-appeal at the apex court, challenging the lower court for refusing to hold that Yusuf submitted a forged certificate to INEC. In the Plateau State ap- peal, the apex court had on January 9 reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the governor of the state, Caleb Mutfwang, seeking to overturn the verdict of the Court of Appeal which nullified his election.

A five-member panel of justices led by Justice John Okoro reserved judgement after hearing arguments from parties for and against the appeal. The governor through his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), prayed the court to uphold the judgement of the Tribunal and set aside the judgment of the appellate court because the respondents have no right to question how a party elects its state executives. In November, the Appeal Court in Abuja sacked Mutfwang and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Goshwe but the governor proceeded to the apex court to seek redress. In the Zamfara matter, the Court of Appeal in November, 2023 nullified the election of Governor Dauda Lawal. Lawal, of the main op- position PDP was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election. In a shocking victory that dislodged then-incumbent Bello Matawalle of the APC, he polled a total of 377,726 votes.

Matawalle scored 311,976 votes. The PDP candidate, now serving as the Minister of State for Defence, had accuses INEC of subverting his victory at the poll by failing to include the results of some ward areas. In an earlier ruling on September 18, the Zamfara Election Petitions Tribunal held that the petition was devoid of merit. While upholding Lawal’s victory, the tribunal awarded a N500, 000 fine against the petitioners. Not satisfied, Matawalle took the matter to the Court of Appeal in Abuja, to challenge the decision of the lower court. But respite came for Matawalle when the three- member panel, led by Justice Oyebisi Folayemi, nullified the return of Governor Lawal as the winner of the governorship poll.

Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election in three local government areas of the state, where elections had not been held previously or where results from various polling units were not counted. But the governor proceeded to the apex court to seek redress. In Bauchi, the Court of Appeal in November affirmed the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed in the March 18 governorship election. The appeal was filed by the APC governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar, following the tribunal judgment upholding Muhammad’s victory. The panel of three justices were unanimous, awarding no cost as the court ruled that each party to the matter should bear their costs.

For Lagos State, the Appeal Court in Lagos in November affirmed the judgment of the tribunal, confirming the return of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor. The justices of the Court of Appeal, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) for lack of merit. In Ebonyi State, the Supreme Court had on Tuesday reserved judgement in the Ebonyi State governorship election appeal. Last November, the Court of Appeal in Lagos had affirmed the election of APC’s Francis Nwifuru as the duly elected governor of Ebonyi State in the March 18 governorship election.

In Delta State guber tussle, the apex court will deliver judgement in the appeals by the APC, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Labour Party (LP) and their candidates in the state governorship election. The court of appeal in Lagos had affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as the governor of Delta State, dismissing the appeals by the governorship candidates and their parties. In the Abia State guber appeal, the Supreme Court will deliver judgment in an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Okey Ahiwe, seeking the nullification of the election of Alex Oti as governor.