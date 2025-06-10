8 First Ladies Storm Enugu As Mrs Tinubu Distributes 10,000 Kits To Midwives

Share

Eight First Ladies and wives of ministers and heads of fede al security agencies were on the roll call as First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, distributed 10,000 kits to midwives and nurses in the South East in Enugu yesterday.

Those in attendance at the event, which was held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Enugu, were the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima; wife of the Deputy President of the Senate, Hajiya Laila Barau; First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodinma; Jm Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, Dr. Falmata Zulum of Borno State, Priscilla Otti of Abia State, Dr. Claudia Ibijoke Sanw-Olu of Lagos State, and Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun of Ogun State.

Others were the wife of the governor of Osun State, Mrs. Titilayo Adeleke and Dr. Gloria Diri of Bayelsa State, while Benue State was represented by the Special Advisor to the Gov- ernor on Women Affairs, Scholastica Ben-sor.

The event, according to Mrs. Tinubu, marked the last phase of a na- tionwide distribution of branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of crocs across the six geopolitical zones to complement the ongoing nationwide training exer- cise for 120,000 frontline health workers by the Federal Government, of which 60,470 workers have already completed their training.

“Since the initial launch in January 2025, we have distributed 50,000 scrubs and 50,000 pairs of Crocs to five geopoliti- cal zones—namely North Central, North East, North West, South-South and the South-West. “The RHI recognises that the demands of the health profession require not only skill and compas- sion but also the right tools and kits to encourage our midwives as they serve others.

“I officially hand over these professional kits comprising 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of Crocs to the National Primary HealthCare Development Agency for onward distri- bution to our midwives in the South-East Zone,” she said In addition, Mrs Tinubu announced a grant to sup- port female petty traders in the state.

Speaking, the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, commended Mrs. Tinubu’s efforts, stressing that the empowerment of the midwives represented sanitation, professional- ism, respect, and renewed public trust in the nation’s healthcare institutions.

He said the state was ramping up the training of health workers to ad- dress the brain drain in the sector. In her remarks, the wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, commended the First Lady for her huge impact on Ni- gerian society through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

At another event, which was held at the popular Michael Okpara Square, on the same day, the President’s wife, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, dis- tributed food items to the vulnerable members of the society.

