8 Division Nigerian Army Graduates 60 Battle-Ready Soldiers

The 8 Division and Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) has strengthened its operational capacity with the graduation of 60 soldiers from its Fourth Quarter Basic Battle Course.

The intensive nine-week training program was designed to instill a “warrior ethos” and enhance the combat effectiveness of the soldiers.

Major General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 JTF (NW) OPFY, expressed pride in the progress of the Division Training School and the graduates. He urged them to apply their new skills in the field and serve as mentors to their colleagues, emphasizing discipline and knowledge sharing.

Lieutenant Colonel David Ezebuche, Acting Division Training Officer, explained that the program aimed to develop a mindset that fosters courage, resilience, and combat readiness.

The graduation ceremony included demonstrations of the soldiers’ capabilities and the recognition of outstanding students. Awards were presented to the top three graduates: Lance Corporal Abubakar Rabiu, Sapper Popoola Ayomide, and Private Edore Ogbenefejiro.

The event concluded with certificate presentations and group photographs, attended by formation commanders, staff officers, and invited guests.

The training reinforces the Nigerian Army’s commitment to building a disciplined, battle-ready force capable of addressing security challenges across the nation.