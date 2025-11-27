New Telegraph

8 Die, 4 Injured In Oyo Auto Crash

Tragedy struck Tuesday evening in Oyo Town of Oyo State as eight people were confirmed dead, while four others are currently receiving treatment at the Oyo State General Hospital, Oyo, following a road crash.

The accident which occurred in front of the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, along the OyoOgbomosho Expressway, Oyo State, was confirmed yesterday morning by the Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Mary Alo.

She said, “The accident oc- curred on Tuesday. 19 people were involved. Eight people died, while four people are re- ceiving treatment at the state hospital in Oyo town “The corpses of the victims are also at the morgue of the hospital,” she said.

