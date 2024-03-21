8 Dead as Tanker Capsizes off Japan Coast

Eight sailors have died after a South Korean Flagged tanker overturned off the west coast of Japan. One other person was found in a non-life-threatening condition while two others are missing, Japan’s coast guard said.

The Keoyoung Sun capsized off Yamaguchi prefecture after the crew radioed for help around 07:00 yesterday. The search is still on for another two sailors who were on board.

The ship was reportedly at anchor because of stormy weather. The coast guard said it was carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid, reports the BBC. The rescue operation has been taking place close to the city of Shimonoseki in the country’s south-west.