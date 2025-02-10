8 Dead As Rival Cults Clashed In Benue

Share

No fewer than eight people have been killed in a renewed cult war between rival groups in Wadata Quarters, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, yesterday.

The clash is alleged to be between the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, also known as Black Axe, and the Vikings, also known as the Red Confraternity.

Although the cause of the clashes could not be ascertained, it was gathered that they may have been triggered by an alleged attack on Black Axe members, who were hold ng a meeting on an island on the River Benue, by their traditional rivals, the Red Confraternity.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The Black Axe were attacked by the Red during their meeting on an island on the River Benue, which led to the death of two of their members.

“The Black Axe then regrouped for a reprisal attack pursued the assailants to the bank of the River Benue, and killed five suspected members of the rival Red Confraternity.”

Meanwhile, the police in Makurdi have intensified patrols in the troubled area of the town. When contacted, the Benue State Police Command spokes – person, CSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive such information.

