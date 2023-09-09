8 Dead, 7 Missing In Canoe Mishap – Adamawa Govt

Adamawa State government on Saturday confirmed that eight fatalities have been so far recorded in the canoe accident that occurred in Yola South Local Government Area of the state.

Saturday Telegraph reports that on Friday, a boat carrying 23 people capsized in Njuwa Lake at Rugange, a community in the Yola South LGA.

As search efforts intensified, the authorities confirmed one fatality. but on Saturday the search team said eight people had been rescued and eight bodies found, leaving seven other people yet to be accounted for.

ADSEMA’s Executive Secretary, Mohamed Suleiman, provided the update while accompanying the state’s Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, on a visit to the homes of those who had been impacted.

The deputy governor said that a direction had been delivered at the scene of the canoe accident to provide life jackets for canoe users in order to reduce casualties in the event of subsequent incidents.

She recommended that before setting out on any journey, riverine community members, other canoe users, and canoe operators should check the weather, particularly the chance of rain and storms.

Reports that the canoe accident of Friday was attributed by sources to a rain storm which hit the canoe and threw it off balance.