8 Days After Adeleke’s Pardon, Ex-Convict Re-Arrested For Stealing In Osun

CSO raises the alarm over lack of rehabilitation for ex-convicts

Barely eight days after being granted state pardon by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, a 27-year-old man, Sunday Omisakin, has been rearrested and remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre for alleged burglary and theft.

Omisakin, who was number eight on the list of pardoned convicts released on December 24, 2024, reportedly returned to crime on January 3, 2025.

He was accused of breaking into a house in the Iludun area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital and stealing a plasma television set worth N600,000. A charge sheet obtained by our reporter yesterday detailed the allegations against him.

“That you, Adebayo Omisakin Sunday ‘m’ on the 3rd day of January 2025 at about 12:00 pm at the Al-medinat Area, Iludun in the Osogbo Magisterial District did break and enter the house of one Shittu Damilare ‘m’ and steal one Plasma TV valued at the sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N600,000:00k) only,” Count 1 read.

The offences, according to the charge sheet, violate Sections 411 (1) (2), 383, and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Omisakin was first arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on January 7, where he applied for bail. However, the presiding Magistrate, A. Adeyeba, adjourned the case to January 10 for a ruling on the bail application.

Delivering the ruling, Magistrate Adeyeba, ordered that Omisakin be remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre, pending further proceedings.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights in Osun State has expressed concerns over failure of the state government to rehabilitate 53 inmates of various correctional centres before releasing them into the public.

CDHR noted that the development may worsen the rate of recidivism among the convicted inmates, a situation that would further jeopardise the security of the state.

