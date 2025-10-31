8 Confirmed Dead In Multiple-Truck Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

At least eight people have been confirmed dead following a multiple-truck collision on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near Kara Bridge, outward Lagos, yesterday morning.

The tragic accident, which occurred around the Berger area, involved several heavy-duty trucks. Eyewitnesses said one of the vehicles plunged into the Kara River, while two others collided and burst into flames, triggering panic and a major traffic gridlock on the ever-busy highway.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), swiftly moved to the scene to restore order and coordinate emergency response efforts.

Television footage from TVC News showed thick black smoke rising from the wreckage as firefighters and rescue personnel battled to contain the blaze and recover victims. Confirming the incident in a statement via its official X handle, LASTMA said eight casualties were recorded in the crash.

“There’s a report of a multiple road crash involving a truck and a containerladen trailer that went up in flames. Another truck spilled its contents, cartons of biscuits, on the road, while a fourth vehicle, also a container-laden truck, ran into the barrier, causing its carrier to fall off the bridge into the river. Eight casualties have been confirmed,” the statement read.