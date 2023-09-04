8.3m Nigerians in dire humanitarian need in Bornu, Adamawa, Yobe – FG

The Minister Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has said that of the 16 million Nigerians affected by the humanitarian crisis, Bornu, Adamawa, and Yobe states are the worst hit.

Edu stated: “We have a huge task on our hands; as we speak now, over 16 million Nigerians are affected by humanitarian crises, either man-made or natural disaster with over 8.3 million of them based in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, and several states in the North Central; and others spread across the country. “The UN said Benue had become the humanitarian need capital in Nigeria and, as such, a lot of work needs to be done in the humanitarian angle.”

The minister added that “one of the agendas of Tinubu’s administration was to ensure that poverty is alleviated in Nigeria in line with the SDG goal one. Edu stressed: “Our work is to see how we can get those in poverty out of poverty and those on the verge of getting into poverty increase social safety to protect them from falling into poverty.

“A lot of work is being put into the planning stage as we have finished the debriefing from the different departments as well as the agencies under us. We are working assiduously to finalise the plans.

“In a couple of weeks, we’ll be fully launching into these plans to help President Tinubu take out over 136 million Nigerians out of poverty as implementation has started to help cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.”