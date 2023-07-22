7th Scientific Conference: EHOAN Urges S/West Govs To Employ More Health Officers

The Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN) Southwest Zone has urged Governors in the region to employ more health officers, to address growing challenges.

The South-West Zonal President of EHOAN, Dr Tope Akinwumi made the appeal while speaking at the 7th edition of the South-West Conference of the association, held in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Dr Akinwumi who lamented the devastating effects of climate change on the society said there was the need for the Governors in the region to employ more environmental health officers.

Our Correspondent reports that Environmental Health Officers across the South-West gathered in Akure, Ondo State capital, for their 7th Scientific Conference, with the theme; “Digitisation of Environmental Health Practice: Positioning for a greater impact”.

Some of the issues raised for discussion are ceaseless flooding, increased waste generation, climate change, the digital model for the Practice of Environmental Health, and Environmental Health data collection, collation, and analysis among others.

Welcoming the participants, the President of EHOAN in the southwestern state urged governors in the zone to employ more environmental health workers to address growing challenges.

According to Sanitarian Akinwumi, the conference becomes imperative as a result of some incessant environmental health problems.

“It is instructive to state that, this scientific conference is organized at a time when demand on Environmental Health Services is becoming more challenging than ever before as a result of some incessant environmental health problems such as ceaseless flood, perennial unsanitary waste management, pollution of different sorts, emerging and re-emerging diseases and many more.

“The world is no longer a global village but a global room where things evolve at a snap of a finger, and as Environmental Health practice is experiencing its own share of this inevitable evolvement, hence, the need to move with the ever-changing world.

While delivering Ondo State Governor’s address, his representative, Professor Dayo Fajuyile, appreciated the Southwest Zone of EHOAN for bringing the laudable event to Akure in Ondo State.

He enjoined the participants to advance their jobs in their respectful workplace as they apply digital Technology to solve problems and challenges besetting the environmental health sector.

While speaking at the well-attended event, the Hon. Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Sunday Akinwalire expressed satisfaction with the level of professionalism exhibited by Environmental Health Officers in Ondo State in particular and Southwest Zone of Nigeria.

He advised the body to continue collaboration with other cadres in the health sector to ensure healthy living for all and sundry.

Similarly, the Registrar/Secretary-General (WAPCEH) Dr (Barrister) Rotimi Adeyemi in his goodwill message commended the South-West EHOAN for choosing the theme “Digitalization of Environmental Health Practice: Positioning for a greater impact”

According to him, “we stand in solidarity as you chart the forward in solving the problems and challenges besetting the environmental health sector in the South-West of Nigeria”.

Also, the Registrar, West Africa Health Examination Board, WAHEB, Mrs Bola Oladejo lauded the HEOAN South-West Zone for their leadership quality towards the upliftment of the association urging other professional bodies to emulate them.