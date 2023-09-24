7th Nat’l Youth Games: EKSG Demands Explanation From GM Sports Over Athlete’s Poor Kitting

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has directed the General Manager of the State Sports Council, Mr Adekunle Adeyemi to explain the rationale behind the poor kitting of the state’s athletes at the opening session of the ongoing 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State. The sports boss has therefore been summoned from the competition.

The directive followed the shabby appearance of the State contingent at the march-past event during the opening ceremony of the National Youths Games.

Adeyemi is expected to explain the circumstances leading to the shabby kitting of the state athletes at the opening session, which photograph is circulating online. He was directed to hand over to the next most senior official at the Games and return home immediately.

The official who will act as head of the delegation is to oversee the welfare and wellbeing of the athletes at the competition.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, described the development as unfortunate. It however added that the State would take full responsibility for the regrettable incident.

The Commissioner, however, maintained that “the state Government made adequate provision for the team’s participation at the Games.”

He restated “the commitment of the Oyebanji administration to providing platforms for Ekiti youths to exhibit their God-given talents in line with the youth development and job creation agenda of the administration.”