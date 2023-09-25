7th National Youth Games: Oyebanji summons Sports Council boss over athlete’s poor kitting

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has summoned the General Manager of the State Sports Council, Mr. Adekunle Adeyemi, over the poor kitting of the state’s athletes at the opening ceremony of the ongoing 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The shabby appearance of the state’s contingent at the march-past event during the opening ceremony of the National Youth Games has attracted criticism. Adeyemi is expected to explain the circumstances leading to the shabby kitting of the state’s athletes at the opening session, and photographs are circulating online. He was directed to hand over to the next most senior official at the Games and return home immediately.

The official who will act as head of the delegation is to oversee the welfare and well-being of the athletes at the competition. A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, described the development as unfortunate. It, however, that the state took full responsibility for the regrettable incident. The Commissioner, however,, maintained that “the state government made adequate provision for the team’s participation at the Games.”