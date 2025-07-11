7th National Council On AIDS Meeting To Focus On Sustainable HIV Prevention, Care Strategies

As global funding for HIV continues to face significant setbacks due to reduced international aids from donor countries, stakeholders converging for the 7th National Council on AIDS (NCA) meeting holding in Lagos State in next few weeks, would focus on sustainable strategies to sustain the progress recorded in HIV prevention and care in the country.

The NCA meeting converged by The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is themed, “Advancing National HIV Sustainability Agenda in the Changing Global Policy on Aid.”

A statement signed by the Chairman Planning Committee, Dr Daniel Ndukwe on Thursday in Abuja, explained that the stakeholders drawn from government, civil society, development partners, and communities would deliberate review progress made, consolidate national HIV sustainability efforts, and set technical direction for the years ahead.