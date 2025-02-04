7th Induction: Medical Graduates Charged On Ethical Practices

Share

…as MDCN Inductes ABUAD Students into Profession

The newly graduated medical students at Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) have been advised to inculcate discipline and professionalism into the medical profession to boost healthcare development in society.

This forms part of the charges given by the registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Professor Fatima Kyari on Tuesday at the ABUAD 7th Induction ceremony of Medical Doctors while Inducting the graduating medical students of the institution.

Kyari stated that “Medical Profession worldwide is under watch. Any report of infamous against the medical doctor is duly investigated under a tribunal which has the status of a High Court. In case of offences, there is a sanction. If a Medical Doctor’s name is erased from MDCN, such a Doctor cannot work anywhere in the world.

“Any Doctor could be sanctioned, but if you do well, we will protect you ”

Kyari commended ABUAD founder Aare Afe Babalola for instituting an ivory tower with world-class standard facilities for the benefit of the students.

The registrar expressed confidence in the transformative momentum aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare sector, adding that the Federal Ministry of Health is capable of enhancing the quality of the healthcare system.

Professor Kyari urged the inductees to roll up their sleeves and get back to work, stressing that their service to humanity is germane in a country like Nigeria.

ABUAD founder, Babalola tasked the government with salary increments for Doctors and prompt payment to address the poor welfare of medical practitioners.

The elder statesman lamented the remuneration paid to doctors in Nigeria, highlighting its ridiculous earnings to cleaners’ salaries in foreign countries.

He said “The reason many Nigerian Doctors and Nurses leave this country immediately after completing their training is because the emoluments paid in naira is much less than what cleaners in hospitals overseas earn.

“Worse still, Doctors in many states and government hospitals have not been paid for many months. I appeal to the government to increase the salaries of Doctors and ensure prompt payment”.

The legal luminary also faulted the federal government for restricting the beneficiaries of TETFund to only public Universities without the inclusion of private universities.

Babalola noted that a quality-driven private university like ABUAD and others, should not be denied access to TETFund, saying it would also help the self-funded institutions to deliver more quality teaching, research and community service.

“I am not asking that the money should be given to private universities to develop structures but the functions of a University properly so-called according to the World Bank are quality teaching, research and community service.

“It is common knowledge that our University is leading in community service, and research into the use of African herbs for the production of herbal drugs. The question then is, why should the government deny private universities access to TETFund for research?”. He added

The guest lecturer, Professor IkeOluwapo Ajayi charged the inductees to leverage the foundational skills acquired at ABUAD to excel in their careers.

Ajayi also encouraged them to capitalize on the high-quality education received at the university to gain a competitive edge over their peers in the medical profession.

The sum of N100.000 was given to each of the outstanding medical students which included Oluwatosin Motajo (7 distinctions), Bumiyo Ojogbane (5) and Benedict Orina (5), among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: