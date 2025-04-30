7th Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari: Celebrating State’s Culture, Tourism Potentials

Share

It was an exhilarating and unforgettable experience for the hundreds of adventure seekers, tourism enthusiasts, culture promoters, artisans, residents and indigenes of Efon Alaaye, and several others, at the 7th edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari, tagged ‘Hike and Dine in the Cloud’.

The event was held penultimate Monday at the glorious Oke Sagbonke, “the hill that pulls off your chin and raises your gaze to the heavens.”

Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari—a bold initiative by the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club in strategic partnership with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, is a celebration of nature, culture, creativity, and the natural endowments that position Ekiti State as a major tourism destination in Nigeria in particular, and indeed, Africa in general.

As early as 7am, hundreds of ad – venture seekers and tourism enthusiasts, especially the locals, embarked on the tortuous but exciting journey of walking their way to the Sagbonke Mountain.

They were drawn not only by the promise of adventure but also by the breathtaking natural beauty that define the Sagbonke Mountain, and the celebration of the rich cultural heritage. The event was also a rich showcase of the harmonious relationship between nature and the diverse cultures.

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, led dozens of hikers, tourism enthusiasts, fun seekers, and top government functionaries, to the peak of the Sagbonke Mountain in Efon Alaaye, amid palpable excitement.

A handful of vendors marketing different items such as cultural materials, and agricultural produce, were also on the hill top promoting their wares.

In his address by Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, noted that Sagbonke is a hidden treasure with the potential to become a globally recognised destination.

“Standing at the peak of the mountain and taking in the view, I was reminded once again of the incredible natural endowments that our state possesses,” he said.

The Governor also said that he has directed the relevant government officials to immediately develop a comprehensive investment plan for this site and others like it across the state.

“Our goal is to make Ekiti a top destination for local and international tourists, and to create jobs and revenue opportunities for our people in the process. “Ekiti is truly blessed. Let us work together to transform our tourism sites into economic assets.”

Earlier, in his welcome remark, the Director-General, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Barr. Wale OjoLanre, noted that Efon Alaaye is not just another Ekiti town—it is the front door of Ekiti, the signpost of the Ekiti entity.

“Here at Sagbonke, the highest peak in Ekiti, we stand where the Earth kisses the Sky. It is no surprise that this very point was chosen by WNTV and WNBS in their early days to mount their transmission mast—it is the pinnacle of vision and elevation.

“Today, this towering beauty does not only offer an ethereal view; it hosts the largest pineapple plantation in Southwest Nigeria, providing daily employment for over 50 people.

This is not just eco-tourism—it is agro-tourism, where nature and commerce intertwine to feed both the body and the economy.

“That is why, in our memorandum to your Excellency, which has received your gracious directive for enhancement, we are proposing the activation of the Efon – Ipole – Ikogosi – Erinjiyan – Ilawe Tourism Corridor,” Ojo-Lanre said.

Part of this vision, he further stated, is the establishment of the ‘Welcome to Ekiti Village”, to be situated at the triangular plot of land opposite Fabo Petrol Station—a gateway that will become a must-stop cultural, recreational, and commercial hub for tourists and travelers entering Ekiti State.

“I must, from the depth of my being, appreciate the Governor of Ekiti State, a visionary whose deep and unwavering interest in enhancing the natural and human endowments of our dear state is legendary.

Your Excellency, your drive to move Ekiti from being landlocked to becoming a state accessible by both land and air is not just transformational—it is revolutionary.

The completion of the Ekiti International Cargo Airport is not only a game-changer for commerce but also for tourism. Today, the world lands in Ekiti to see what God Himself carved by hand!

“Your Excellency, this very event is a direct response to one of the major demands made by the 20-strong Efon delegation who visited you two months ago at your country home in Ikogosi.

Holding this edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari in Efon is not just a location decision—it is a value-added action. It uplifts the town, injects pride into its people, and enriches the tourism tapestry of our dear State.”

He emphasised that hiking is not merely a leisure activity; it is a multibillion naira economic stimulant.

According to him, research shows that hiking, when properly harnessed, can pump over 2 billion naira into the Ekiti economy annually through transportation, accommodation, food, entertainment, and local commerce.

“Countries like Switzerland, New Zealand, Peru, Nepal, Canada, and South Africa generate millions of dollars in revenue annually from hiking tourism.

Why not Ekiti? Why not now?” “This year’s edition has pulled over 1,000 hikers from across Nigeria and beyond, including over 200 proud sons and daughters of Efon, thanks to the tireless mobilization by Olu Olu, Bose Olubo, and President Efon.

“It’s more than just a hike—it’s a movement of bodies and an awakening of enterprise. Behind every footstep lies a ripple of economic activity. Behind every breath taken in these hills is a fresh gust of opportunity.

“Your Excellency, let me also publicly acknowledge that this event could not have succeeded without the solid backing and fierce commitment of the Efon community, under the distinguished custodianship of Kabiyesi Oba Prof. Alayemore.

Their commitment to this event is exceptional. “Special thanks to Prince Sunday Adeyemi Adejolu, who worked day and night alongside our consultant Prince Rotimi Awelewa, ensuring every logistic detail and community engagement was smooth and solid.

“If other towns with rich tourism potential can emulate the Efon model—contributing, collaborating, and supporting development initiatives—then the burden on government would be lighter and the pace of development faster.”

He also expressed appreciation to the Kabiyesi Alayemore, the Alaye-inCouncil, Efon Development League, and ever-supportive sponsors. “Your commitment ensures that the Ekiti dream soars higher than our hills.

Today, we are also graced by shining stars from the creative galaxy—Fashlanso Yomi, Baba Awo, Akinola Falana, Funmi Elemure, Eyeloburin, Lekiti Boys, Bose Udiaka, and Bolarinwa Oselusi.

You bring color, culture, and charisma to this event. “Your Excellency, I remember you once lamented about the dwindling visibility of our veteran musicians.

I acted like I didn’t hear—but I did. And that concern inspired us to unearth the legendary Ogidiolu Alaro—Ekiti’s musical pride—who is here to serenade the hills once again.”

Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperative, Omotayo Adeola, said that it is an enchanting experience to be on the mountain top.

“I believe when tourists get here they’ll be enchanted. Ekiti is blessed, and I pray that as we promote what we have in Ekiti, a lot of people will be coming to Ekiti to experience what we have seen today,” Adeola said.

Dignitaries at the event also include: the Ekiti State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare; General Manager, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Barrister Babasoji Awe, and others.

