7th GTCO Fashion Weekend Begins Saturday 

All is ready for the 7th edition of Guaranty Trust Fashion (GTCO) Weekend 2024.

Established with the purpose of promoting enterprise in the fashion industry, GTCO Fashion Week has grown into a prominent platform for spotlighting Africa’s finest talents and fostering small businesses in the fashion industry.

This year’s event, slated for November 9th and 10th, 2024, will bring together global fashion leaders and industry experts.

The two-day event will feature fashion leaders and industry experts worldwide while providing hundreds of indigenous small fashion businesses with the opportunity to expand their online presence, reach new markets, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

The 2024 GTCO Fashion Weekend will feature masterclasses facilitated by renowned fashion industry experts like Patricia Bright, Sheika Daley, Lulu Kennedy and Ted Gibson.

The Runway Show will also keep its place at the 2024 GTCO Fashion Weekend.

This year’s runway will feature a variety of designers, including Tolu Coker, Oríré, Gert-Johan Coetzee, Xu Zhi, Ituen Basi and Romeo Hunte among others.

