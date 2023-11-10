7th Alaghodaro Summit: Edo Muslims Score Obaseki High On Socio-Economic, Infrastructural Devt

The Muslim community in Edo State on Friday gave Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government a pass mark on socio-economic and infrastructural development in the last seven years

The Muslim faithfuls gave the commendation during the Jum’mat service at the Benin Central Mosque as part of activities lined up for the 7th edition of the Alaghodaro Economic Summit.

The Summit, celebrated annually to mark the 7th anniversary of Governor Obaseki, has in its theme, “The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future”.

Some of the Muslim faithful that spoke at the prayer session include Abdul-Fatai Enabulele, the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Zubairu Dada Abubakar, Edo State Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs.

Others are Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, Chairman, of Edo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Bashiru Kadiri, former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Tajudeen Suleiman, Chairman, of Akoki-Edo Local Government Council among others.

Enabulele, who reeled out the several socioeconomic and human-oriented policies and programmes of the government in the last seven years, noted that Governor Obaseki deserved more accolades than he has gotten.

The chief Imam, who urged the governor not to rest in his developmental strides in the remaining part of his administration, however, prayed for his good health to be able to finish strong.

He, also urged, who would succeed the governor to continue from where he will stop.

On his part, Ibrahim Oyarekhua, Chairman, Edo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, noted that Muslims in the state must be grateful to the governor for carrying them along in the scheme of things.

According to him, apart from the governor’s good works that are visible for all to see, he has also done a lot to make Muslims in the state to proud.

“It is on record that it is during the present government of Governor Godwin Obaseki that the Muslim Hajji camp that can be comparable to anywhere in the world was built and commissioned in the state.

“He has never closed his eyes against anything that has to do with Muslim’s activities.

“He is the only governor who won an award recently as the best serving governor and best friendly governor to Hajj management in Nigeria and in the whole of Southern states. The governor was honoured with the award by an independent body known as Independent Hajji Reporters in Abuja.

“No governor both in the past and present had won the award before. If he was not doing well the body won’t have given the award. He won it for the fourth time”, he said.

He assured that the Muslim community in the state will continue to give the governor the needed spiritual and moral support to finish well as well as whoever will succeed him.

Also, speaking, Zubairu Dada Abubakar, Edo State Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, commended the Muslims in the state for all the support towards the state government

He, however, urged them not to relent in giving him the support in this last period of his administration as well as to produce a worthy successor that will carry out his policies and programmes.

Bashiru Kadiri, the former permanent secretary in the state said the government has done a lot in the areas of agriculture and all other areas.

He noted that in years to come agriculture which had been the mainstay of the country’s economy will again replicate itself in Edo State.

He said it would go a long way in boosting the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and internal revenue.