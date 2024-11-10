MINENGIBY: Dawn of fresh style

Share

The fashion week continues to unveil stunning talents from all over Nigeria. In this piece, Fashion takes on a refreshing new look with MINENGIBY, the brand launched in 2017 by Port Harcourt’s own Minengibiyeofori “Nengi” Lilian Maxwell. Known simply as Nengi, this visionary designer discovered her passion for fashion as a young teen, choosing to channel her creative energy into a brand that celebrates purity, elegance, and grace.

A graduate of Political Science, Nengi turned her academic journey into a deeply personal mission—creating a line that embodies the spirit of simplicity and style. With each collection, MINENGIBY reveals its identity as a beacon of sophistication and modernity. Nengi’s designs are light, clean, and refreshingly unpretentious, serving as a new ray of sunshine in the fashion industry. Her pieces, inspired by Port Harcourt’s vibrant culture and her own bold vision, bring clarity and joy to a field in need of a gentle reset.

