79% Of Informal Businesses Record Increase In Cost –Moniepoint

Seventy-nine per cent of businesses in the informal economy record increase in their cost of doing business over the past one year, MoniePoint’s Informal Economy Report, 2025 has said.

The report unveiled in Abuja on October 17, said informal business owners disclosed that the increase was due to high prices from suppliers, hike in transportation costs, and the depreciation of the naira. Informal businesses, according to the report, are small enterprises in the country that are not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The report said majority of businesses in the informal economy representing 65 per cent had experienced some increase in their business revenue over the past year. It, however, said the impact of the increase on the profit of the businesses were lower with only about 47 per cent of them reporting a corresponding increase in their profit.

In loans, MoniePoint in the report said one in three of the informal businesses reported that the highest amount they had received as loan was N100,000 or less.

According to the report, only six per cent of informal businesses have secured loans exceeding one million naira. ”Informal businesses owned by men are twice as likely to get loans above one million naira as women owned businesses.