79 Nigerians Arrested In US Crackdown On ‘Worst Of The Worst’ Criminal Offenders

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has arrested 79 Nigerians described as among the “worst of the worst” criminal offenders.

The arrested suspects are facing allegations ranging from sexual assault, fraud, manslaughter, cocaine smuggling, kidnapping, and robbery.

According to the report, six of the arrested suspects are women.

READ ALSO:

The DHS said it would fulfil the United States President, Donald Trump’s promise and carry out mass deportations “starting with the worst of the worst – including the illegal aliens you see here.”

The list referenced includes over 1,000 convicted individuals from different countries, including 53 Liberians, 28 Kenyans, 18 Ghanaians, six South Africans, and five Burkinabes.

The arrests follow an intensified crackdown by officials of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who, in many cases, enforced door-to-door operations.

Recently, there were reports that the heightened raids forced Nigerian immigrants off US streets into hiding for fear of arrest.

Some immigrants were said to have skipped work, while others reportedly began arrangements for quiet, self-arranged departures from the country.