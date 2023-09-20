78th UNGA: Tinubu’s Handshake Sparks Discussion

A video capturing the joyful moment of a woman enthusiastically shaking hands with President Bola Tinubu as he was leaving the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, USA has sparked a reaction on social media.

After delivering his address to the world leaders at the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), President Tinubu had an encounter with a Nigerian woman who shook his hand as he was departing the UN building along with his entourage.

The Nigerian leader was evidently delighted by the woman’s excitement upon spotting him. In response to her outstretched hand, he extended his own hand for a handshake, surprising her in the process.

The yet-to-be-identified lady could be seen leaping in joy, after which Tinubu proceeded to depart the building.

The video has elicited reactions from Nigerians on social media after the woman’s joyful reaction.

Obaben wrote: ”President shake you, you no go get joy keh.”

yinka.ayilara wrote: “UN house… Hypocrisy ground.”

talk_with_bigsteve wrote: “Even me I go feel the same way that girl feel no cap, all of una way de criticize @officialasiwajubat if una see am.. una go still humble .. omo everywhere good.”

chief_buddle wrote: ”He came out searching for a cheering crowd luckily the embassy hired a lady to perform that which was rightly captured by his media team to make his supporters happy and hopeful.”

king__balo__ wrote: “If you check well go see say that girl ba obident for Twitter.”

dunmah_ikah wrote: “The girl nah obedient for Twitter nothing anybody wan tell me.”

iamdarapearl wrote: “Person mama o, and somebody’s wife or girlfriend eye service too much in this country, abi she see God?”



jag_baba wrote: “Solid Speech Mr President m, stayed awake to watch .. Spoke like the true President of Africa.”