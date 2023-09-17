78th UNGA: Tinubu Jets Out To New York With Gov. Inuwa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja to New York, United of America (USA) to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu went on the journey in the company of the Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The 78th session of the UNGA is slated to take place from September 19 to 26, 2023, with the theme, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all.”

President Tinubu will deliver his inaugural National Statement on the opening day of the high-level general debate of the 78th UNGA session.

According to presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, apart from Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Tinubu will be joined by governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State; Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Uba Sani of Kaduna State; AbdulRahman AbdulRazak of Kwara State; and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, among other top government officials.

Correspondingly, a statement issued by his Director-General, of press affairs of Governor Inuwa, Ismail Uba Misilli, said while in New York, Governor Inuwa Yahaya would hold meetings with some key UN agencies, investors, and relevant development partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to Misilli, the meetings are part of efforts by the NSGF chairman “to seek support and collaboration for financing critical infrastructure projects, particularly those addressing climate change-related challenges.

“The governor is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed. During this meeting, discussions are expected to centre around climate change, education, and healthcare among other issues of benefit to the socio-economic development of Gombe State”, the DG added.

In another development, Governor Inuwa Yahaya was yesterday elated over the emergence of the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, as the zonal vice chairman, North East, of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and chairman of the North East Speakers Forum.

Another statement by Misilli noted that the governor who described Luggerewo’s election as a well-deserved one, noted that his dedication and exemplary leadership earned him this significant recognition.

The statement quoted Governor Inuwa as telling the Speaker: “Your role as the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly has been characterized by commitment to service, profound wisdom, and the ability to bring people together for a common purpose.

“Your election by your counterparts to serve in these positions is a testament to your outstanding qualities as a lawmaker, presiding officer, and leader”.

Governor Inuwa expressed confidence that Luggerewo will continue to excel and contribute positively to the development of not only Gombe State but the entire North East subregion and the nation.