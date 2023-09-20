78th UNGA: Tinubu Calls For Support To Restore Democracy In Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the support and backing of stakeholders in the restoration of democracy in Niger Republic.

It would be recalled that the military junta took control of the West African nation on July 26, and has so far not yielded to pressure from both domestic and international sources.

Tinubu and other leaders in the region have been actively engaged in efforts to restore democracy and are seeking additional partners to join in this endeavor.

Speaking during the UN General Assembly in New York, President Tinubu said, “Regarding Niger, we are negotiating with the military leaders. As Chairman of ECOWAS, I seek to help re-establish democratic governance in a manner that addresses the political and economic challenges confronting that nation, including the violent extremists who seek to foment instability in our region.

“I extend a hand of friendship to all who genuinely support this mission.”

RAED ALSO:

In his Tuesday speech, he reaffirmed that democracy is the best way to guarantee a better society.

Tinubu said “We must affirm democratic governance as the best guarantor of the sovereign will and well-being of the people. Military coups are wrong, as is any tilted civilian political arrangement that perpetuates injustice”.

“The wave crossing parts of Africa does not demonstrate favour towards coups. It is a demand for solutions to perennial problems.”