78th UNGA: Sanusi, Elumelu, Mrs Saraki, Others Arrive New York

A former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi; Group Chairman of the Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; wife of the former Senate President, Dr Toyin Saraki, and other notable Nigerians have arrived for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The 78th UNGA themed, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and Sustainability for all.”

Other eminent Nigerians sighed at the Assembly include music artiste Yemi Alade; Disc Jockey (DJ) Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy; popular poet and writer, Ms. Karimot Odebode; Special representative of the United Nations (UN) secretary-general for Sustainable Energy For All (SEforALL) Damilola Ogunbiyi.

UNGA: FG markets Nigeria’s energy strategies

Sanusi II attended a film screening: 'The Agreement, the Making of the SDGs' and a panel of discussion with UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed. Yemi Alade performed at the opening of the SDG Action Weekend as GoodWill Ambassador for the UNDP, Elumelu met with Liberia's President George Weah while Dr. Toyin Saraki participated in SDG Action Weekend. The UNGA 78 had opened on Tuesday, September 5 with the high-level debate beginning on Tuesday, September 19. The 78th session will mark the halfway point to the deadline set for achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At the SDG Summit held on Monday and Tuesday, leaders will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the 17 SDGs.