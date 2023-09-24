78th UNGA: Remi Tinubu Discussion With UN Dep Secretary-General Emerges

The discussion between Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Jane Mohammed during the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York has emerged.

Remi Tinubu who spoke after the meeting via her verified X handle revealed that their talks centred around Nigerian women and how the United Nations can help in improving their economic empowerment, social investment, and improved health care.

Expressing her gratitude to Mohammed, the First Lady also expressed her anticipation of productive collaborations with the UN in the specified areas.

She wrote: “I had the pleasure of receiving in audience Amina Jane Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations. We had very useful discussions about the Nigerian Woman and how the United Nations can further lend a helping hand to achieve enhanced economic empowerment, social investment and improved healthcare delivery for women in particular.

“I am looking forward to result-oriented partnerships with the UN in these areas. Thank you Amina Jane Mohammed and indeed the United Nations.”

