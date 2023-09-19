78th UNGA: Remi Tinubu Attends CONCORDIA Annual Summit In New York

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday said advocacy for awareness and prevention of Tuberculosis remains a top priority during her tenure in office.

Mrs. Tinubu made this declaration in a statement issued by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi during the Concordia Annual Summit, which is part of the ongoing 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The First Lady addressed two distinct sessions during her participation, focusing on the importance of innovation in attaining an AIDS-free generation and the significance of health standards and investment for effectively financing the efforts to eliminate tuberculosis.

She emphasized that when it comes to both tuberculosis and AIDS in children, Nigeria will vigorously pursue advocacy efforts at the national, state, and community levels. She underscored that Nigeria should not have high prevalence statistics in these areas and is committed to addressing these health challenges.

Senator Tinubu stressed that given the increased focus of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on the health sector, she will advocate for the belief that every child deserves the opportunity for a healthy and fulfilling life. She added that she will be advocating enhanced actions by the wives of governors from the states of the Federation to take the campaign about awareness and pat the grassroots. READ ALSO: Kalu greets Senator Oluremi Tinubu at 62

She said: “Innovative approaches can be employed to develop effective methods for HIV prevention. Educational technology hubs, educational apps and digital platforms can all be used to disseminate accurate information specific to HIV care and control. Advancement in testing facilitates early detection and prompt linkage to care thus preventing progression and transmission.

“Creative and culturally tailored age-appropriate interventions using technology and social media can promote and amplify safer sexual and reproductive practices.”

The First Lady seized the opportunity to explain that in Nigeria, there is a robust program for combating TB through the National TB and Leprosy control program which is domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Health supervised by the Minister for Health.

Senator Tinubu mentioned that the Tinubu administration has introduced the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is dedicated to restructuring the healthcare system in Nigeria.

“This agenda includes enhanced financing, the provision of modern diagnostic equipment, capacity building, training of healthcare personnel, and a commitment to transparency in governance, particularly in relation to the TB response and healthcare delivery as a whole.

She added: “We need to get people to speak up and know that early detection makes it treatable and we need to see that stigmatization is removed”.

Other panellists included Dr Lucica Ditiu and Dr Jay Rajda who both harped on the need for sustainable partnerships and improved funding.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu participated as one of the panellists in the discussion on strategies to advance global health standards and investments aimed at effectively financing the eradication of tuberculosis.