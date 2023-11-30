784 Athletes, 90 Schools/Teams Set For MTN CHAMPS Grand Finale In Abuja

Nearly 800 Athletes are set to engage in a battle for superiority at the fourth leg and grand Finale of MTN CHAMPS, which will billed to hold from December 1 to 3, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

At a press conference on Wednesday, November 29, to herald the highly anticipated event, and had in attendance MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer – Adia Sowho; MTN’s Acting General Manager, North West Region – Fasa Obazenu, and MTN’s Sponsorship Manager – Njide Ken-Odogwu.

Others are MoC Founder – Bambo Akani; MoC Chairman – Engr. Olu Akani; Secretary General of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) – Rita Mosindi, Treasurer of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), Dr Oba Funsho Usman, and former men’s 400m National Champion and MoC Athlete, Emmanuel Ojeli, who is one of the CHAMPS Ambassadors.

The 42 MVPs (Most Valuable Performers) selected across the first three locations of CHAMPS (Benin, Uyo and Ibadan) and sponsored for the Abuja Grand Final, also attended the event.

In her opening address, MTN’s Sowho expressed her pleasure at the level of competition on display across the first three legs of CHAMPS and is looking forward to an exciting climax.

“It’s the finale week for MTN CHAMPS and it’s been a very exciting few weeks going to different parts of the country to experience athletics, competition and a lot of national pride and energy from Nigeria’s youth,” she said.

“This has been such an exciting partnership for MTN; we’ve gotten all that we bargained for and then some, and I applaud Bambo Akani’s vision and the Making of Champions (MoC) team.

“We’re also very grateful to the thousands of young persons that showed up across all the events; we witnessed all of their joy, excitement and competitive spirit, and we’re really excited for this finale week.”