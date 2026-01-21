The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has recorded the arrest of 77,792 drug offenders and seized 14,847 kilograms of illicit drugs over the past five years.

The NDLEA boss spoke during an award and commendation ceremony for some NDLEA personnel at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, January 20.

According to him, the seizures dealt a major blow to both local and international drug trafficking networks, sending a strong signal that Nigeria will no longer tolerate illicit drug operations.

He added that among those arrested in the last five years were 128 identified drug barons, underscoring the scale of NDLEA’s enforcement operations.

He noted that the agency achieved 14,225 convictions during the period, sending a clear message about the consequences of engaging in drug-related activities.

“It is therefore heartwarming to note that in the last five years, we recorded significant operational successes, including the arrest of 77,792 drug offenders, including 128 identified drug barons who were central to major trafficking networks,” he said.

“We seized a total of 14,847,000 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs, thereby significantly disrupting both local and transnational supply chains.

“In further strengthening the criminal justice response to drug offences, the agency successfully prosecuted and secured convictions against 14,225 offenders, reinforcing deterrence and affirming that drug crime attracts consequences.”