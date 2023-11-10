776,000 Out-Of-School Children Identified Roaming Major Streets – Sokoto Govt

The recent survey conducted by the Sokoto State Government has identified an estimated 776,000 out-of-school children across the 23 Local Government Areas in the State.

The State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Malam Jabir Sani Maihula said the survey was conducted by some officials of the ministry returning them to school.

He further said that the survey revealed that there are 7,000 Almajiri pupils roaming the major streets of the state metropolis in the name of begging day and night.

Maihula further said the state government is making efforts to return the 776,000 children to school.

Already, he said the state government in collaboration with the NAPTIP and other relevant stakeholders have held a series of meeting and would soon come out with modalities on the issues.

However, the federal government is expecting an intervention from the World Bank where these challenges would be properly addressed.

Parts of the interventions include the establishment of Modern Almajiri School in each of the three Senatorial Districts of the Sokoto State.

The commissioner pointed out that the state government has formally forwarded its request to the minister of education and the executive secretary of Almajiri Commission and Out of School children on the need for the establishment of modern Almajiri schools and other programmes.