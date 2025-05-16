774 Athletes, 162 Officials: Edo Set For Nat’l Sports Festival

Share

Edo State will be participating in the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF), scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from May 16 to 30, with a strong contingent of 774 athletes, 60 coaches, 36 officials, and 66 state delegates.

Commending Team Edo ahead of the festival, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, and the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Hon. Amadin Desmond Enabulele, jointly charged the athletes and officials to display excellence, discipline, and a winning spirit throughout the competition.

In his goodwill message, Deputy Governor Idahosa urged the athletes to represent the state with pride and commitment, stressing that success begins with mindset and discipline.

“Our athletes must embody a winning attitude in all they do. They are not just representing themselves, but the entire Edo people. They must be worthy ambassadors on and off the field, aiming for gold,” he said.

Echoing this charge, Hon. Enabulele, in a statement signed by his Media Officer, Edoko Wilson Edoko, credited Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo and Deputy Governor Idahosa for the rapid strides made in sports development under the current administration.

He highlighted the impact of grassroots sports initiatives and the ‘Catch Them Young’ program as key contributors to Edo’s sporting achievements.

“The Governor’s unwavering support enabled the successful camping of our athletes and ensured smooth logistics for their journey to Abeokuta. I personally observed the various trials and training sessions across sporting associations, and I’m confident Team Edo is well-prepared and determined to excel,” he stated.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of the National Sports Festival as a platform for unity, talent discovery, and healthy competition among Nigerian youths.

