7:7 Cultists Day: Police Arrest 52 Cultists In Planned Attacks

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 52 suspected cultists in the process of planning to unleash mayhem on innocent people as part of activities to mark their 7:7 cultists day.

The suspects were raided across the state to scuttle their planned celebration of July 7 day.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said the cultists were arrested following credible intelligence indicating that certain cult groups may attempt to cause mayhem and engage in reprisal attacks on July 7, 2025.

Hundeyin said the Command has put robust measures in place to forestall any such activities. “The Command is fully prepared to maintain law and order and would ensure that no individual or group disrupts the peace of our dear state.”

He noted that acting on this intelligence, “the Command carried out a proactive and advanced raid of cultists, criminal hideouts around Mushin area of the state, 52 suspected culprits were arrested while in preparation for July 7 violent attacks in the state.

The suspects are currently detained in police custody and they would be charged to court at the end of investigation.