76-Year-Old Estate Claimant Requests Virtual Testimony In Nigeria Over Safety Fears

Share

In the ongoing legal battle over the estate of the late Dr Janet Abimbola Dada, an American-Nigerian, 76-year-old Ronald Lee Lanier, a Connecticut resident, has petitioned the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, for permission to testify virtually to verify his identity.

The case, designated ID/5526GCM/2022, is presided over by Justice Latifat Folami and centers on disputes surrounding the estate of Dr. Janet Abimbola Dada, a dual citizen of the United States and Nigeria.

Represented by his lawyer, Olawole Araromi, the claimant is requesting special leave to rely on his affidavit and associated documents to establish his identity, rather than appearing in person.

In his application dated October 8, 2024, Lanier raised concerns over his safety and health, citing U.S. government travel advisories that warn American citizens about security risks in Nigeria, including terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime targeting foreigners.

In his affidavit, Lanier stated his fears of potential threats from the first defendant, Mr. Oluyomi Dada, and mentioned alleged police misconduct, including an unnotified police investigation that reportedly indicted him on forgery charges.

Lanier also cited his advanced age, his wife’s health, and the financial burden of a prolonged trip, asserting that it would drain the estate’s resources and impose undue hardship on him and his family.

The claimant argued that virtual testimony should be adequate, as the first defendant had previously acknowledged his identity in written communications, which were included as exhibits in his affidavit.

Lanier’s counsel, Mr Araromi, urged Justice Folami to permit remote participation, pointing to the considerable safety, logistical, and financial challenges his client faces.

He argued that insisting on Lanier’s physical presence would endanger his health and safety.

Mr Araromi also emphasized the documentary evidence supporting his client’s identity and encouraged the court to interpret procedural rules to ensure justice in light of the unique challenges of this international claim.

However, in opposition to Lanier’s application, counsel for the first and second defendants, Julius Ayoola, submitted a counter-affidavit on October 21, 2024, arguing that verifying Lanier’s identity is essential due to prior inconsistencies and questions regarding his passport’s authenticity.

Ayoola challenged Lanier’s sudden health concerns, noting that he had previously provided conflicting statements about his employment status with UPS.

The defendants opposed the application, claiming it lacked sufficient grounds for the special leave sought and asserting that Lanier’s physical presence was necessary to resolve the identity dispute.

This estate dispute arose after Lanier accused Mr Oluyomi Dada and Mr Ademola Dada of fraudulently securing Letters of Administration for Dr Janet Dada’s estate in 2021.

Lanier alleges that the defendants unlawfully sold a property on Victoria Island belonging to the deceased and that the Probate Registrar should not have granted the Letters of Administration, given that a separate suit concerning the estate was pending.

Acting on behalf of himself and his siblings, Lanier stated that a caveat was filed within the ongoing proceedings.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Folami adjourned the ruling on the application until November 11, 2024.

Share

Please follow and like us: