76 Bag First Class As ACU Graduates 2,336 At 17th Convocation

Seventy-six persons of the Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo, have bagged First Class Honours as the Institution graduates 2,336 undergraduate at its graduate ceremony.

Additionally, a total of 1,297 postgraduate students will be conferred with various honours at the event slated for November 26th – 27th, 2025.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Ebunoluwa Oduwole, gave the hint while addressing a press conference to announce activities lined up for the ceremony.

She also disclosed that a foremost Nigerian historian and professor of African Studies, Toyin Falola, while deliver the convocation lecture with the theme: “The Future of Knowledge.”

She said the Convocation lecture slated as part of the grand finale of the ceremonies will hold on Thursday, shortly before the conferment of the awards of Doctor of Philosophy (P.hD) degrees on graduands.