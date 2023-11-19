75th Anniversary: New Era Girls Lauds LASG For Open-Door Policies

…calls for conversion of alma mater into a multi-campus secondary school

Old Students of New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos on Sunday expressed their appreciation to the state government for operating a responsive open door policy, particularly in the area of education.

Alumni members of New Era Girls said the Ministry through its Education District IV is always responsive to their requests in their efforts to give back to the institution that moulded them.

The group recently celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the school’s series of activities including the commissioning of a 250 seating capacity hall.

Capping up the series of events was a well-attended thanksgiving service held in the newly constructed hall which was named after the first Principal of the school, Lady Kofoworola Ademola. The multi-purpose service was attended by “the Girls’ ‘ including some septuagenarians and octogenarians.

National president of the association, Mrs. Adenike Bankole, of the 1970/74 set, while speaking to journalists praised the state’s Education Ministry for always cooperating with the group, particularly when seeking approval to give back to their school, through the building of infrastructures for the school.

Showing reporters around the school premises to see some multi-disciplinary projects contributed so far to the school, Mrs Bankole also noted, however, that the school premises are getting choked with the construction of various projects.

She then called on the state government to consider the group’s request to convert it into a multi-campus school to enable the group to optimally contribute to the continued standardisation of the school. She also noted that the construction in 1984 of the Teslim Balogun near the school has robbed it of the capacity to expand.

“We want the government to come to our aid. The Teslim Balogun took almost half of the school”, she said pointing towards the fence separating the school and the stadium.

“Our dining room used to be there and now the stadium has encroached on our land. We would love the government to probably make this one a junior school and give us another place as the senior school because everywhere is choked up” She said.

In her sixties, the daughter of a former principal of the school said, “We have been trying to reach the government from time to time and the whole student body is very active.

“The Ministry of Education came on Friday and they appealed that they’ll help us because they’ve seen that we’re eager to help out our alma mater. I don’t think any of us have children here but we never forgot the school.

Also speaking at the event were Mrs Morenike Omoaiboje, (70/74) Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Caroline Oluyemisi Omoyinmi Dawogbola, (79/83) Social Director, Hon Justice Oluseun Sogbola Née Odulana (Rtd) of the Federal High Court, (64/68) and Mrs. Toyin Machado-Onanuga, wife of a seasoned journalist and Presidential Advice, Bayo Onanuga, among others.

Omoyinmi Dawogbola said the group is actively involved in the campaign against sexual immorality, with emphasis on “lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, LGBT.

Nigeria is not for it. Africa is not for it. We’re standing against it and that is our stand in this school. That is not allowed.

“I am not the only expert here, we have experts in the house who are saying no to it because we know better and we will not allow it”.

Founded in 1948 by seven visionary women, Lady Kofoworola Ademola, Lady Oyinkansola Abayomi, Lady Lande Bank Anthony, Lady Ayo Alakijia, Lady Remi Doherty, Mrs Jumoke Sego, and Mrs Abiodun Alade.