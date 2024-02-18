750 Get Free Eye Test On Rev Iroatu’s 50th Birthday

The pastor in charge of Assemblies of God, Nigeria Ijegun 1 and Ijegun Section, Lagos District, Rev. Godson Chukwuma Samuel Iroatu held a free eye test for people in Lagos to commemorate his 50th birth- day. The eye test which started on Monday, February 5th lasted till Saturday, February 10th, and was held between 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily. Rev. Iroatu noted that eye care was expensive and that it was important for people to know that it is wrong to patronise roadside vendors without proper consultation and diagnosis. “I have been an eye patient to so many opticians. I like eyeglasses. When you see it on people you don’t know how dangerous it is to lose your sight. The rate at which people are having eye problems and diseases is high.

I looked at it and since I have had an experience let me just try to help people. “A lot of people are patronising roadside glass sellers without them checking their eyes. We started this yesterday and we are advising people to avoid roadside eyeglasses. Check your eyes before you get glasses,” he said. Rev. Iroatu encouraged the government and other will- ing sponsors to get involved in the project to help reach more people in need of eye care in Nigeria. “We Hope subsequently to make it an annual event. Beyond making it an annual event, we believe in God for resources and sponsorship so that we can do it more often. Yesternight, I discussed with the doctor that I was receiving calls and messages from different states asking me to come and do the same thing in their states.

Port Harcourt, Enugu, Kaduna, and different parts of Nigeria are asking for this in their states. “We are thinking along that part and we are looking for sponsorship to expand this and make it a quarterly basis. We are just trying to see how we can help everyone who needs medical help and can’t afford to get such themselves. “We need government support. If we have that, philanthropy and other organizations sponsoring us, it is going to be big. As you can see people have come here from all over Lagos. The transportation fare is high but they are here. It is something that the government should be organising in this kind of society. Nigeria is in a critical condition.

As a nation state if our leaders do not do something about health and the state of insecurity there may be a revolution in this country soon. We are praying for the government, God will give them wisdom on how to fix Nigeria,” he said. One of the doctors who attended to patients, Rev. (Dr.) Onyedagbo Uche, an optometrist and also a full-time minister said it was important for people to be aware of harmful practices that affect their eyesight and avoid them. “We have an awareness to enlighten the public on measures to take to prevent preventable causes of blindness. Several people are ignorant about little things that can bring about damage to their visual system. We had to enlighten the brethren on certain dangerous lifestyles that they engage in that affect their eyes.

We also created awareness of certain health challenges as well as other eye problems that may not threaten us now but are a red flag for vision. “Some of them have no symptoms but with routine eye checks, you can detect them. Some fruits help with vision. We are also creating awareness about the need not to wait until there is a problem before you go for an eye checkup. That is the summary of what we are doing here. “People with eye issues should please go to a trained practitioner, don’t go to quacks. Don’t go and start asking your neighbor about what to use. Everybody’s health status is different. We have specialists that are well-trained to serve you,” he said.

Iroatu said 50 years is a special age and it is worth celebrating. “It’s a golden age and I need to celebrate and as someone who likes eyeglasses, when you see it on people you don’t know how dangerous it is to lose your sight. The rate at which people are having eye problems and diseases is high. I looked at it and since I have had an experience let me just try to help people. A lot of people will still be patronizing road side glass sellers without them checking their eyes. We started this yesterday and we advised people to avoid roadside eyeglasses. Check your eyes before you get glasses. “I want to request that everyone be appreciative of God for the life he has given to us.

The fact that we are on earth is because of God. You need to live to remember your creator, the person that gave your life. Whatever you are doing, know that you will give account of what you do on earth. I want to urge everyone to count their years and remember their creator. “We need government support. If we have that, philanthropy and other organizations sponsoring us, it is going to be big. As you can see people have come here from all over Lagos. The transportation fare is high but they are here. It is something that the government should be organising in this kind of society. Nigeria is in a critical condition. “As a nation state, if our leaders do not do something about health and the state of insecurity there may be a revolution in this country soon.

We are praying for the government; God will give them wisdom on how to fix Nigeria. Rev. Dr. Onyedagbo Uche an optometrist and also a full-time minister. who studied in Abia state university was one of health practitioners that participated actively at the event. According to him, he said he joined the ministry but also run his private clinic. “People with eye issues should please go to a trained practitioner, don’t go to quacks. Don’t go and start asking your neighbor about what to use. Everybody’s health status is different. We have specialists that are well trained that serve the people.”