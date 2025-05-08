75 Years Anniversary: Guinness Nigeria Pledges Bold Future For Economic Devt

Share

Guinness Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s foremost total beverage company, marked its remarkable 75-year journey with a spectacular anniversary celebration at its Ogba-Ikeja headquarters in Lagos recently.

Specifically, looking boldly into the future, Guinness Nigeria pledged to remain at the forefront of innovation, social impact, and vibrant cultural engagement-celebrating life every day, everywhere.

However, the memorable evening was dedicated to honouring employees, trade partners, and stakeholders whose unwavering support has helped shape the company’s impactful legacy across seven decades.

The celebration gathered distinguished guests, including prominent business leaders, senior government representatives, industry veterans, notable entertainers, and media executives, underscoring Guinness Nigeria’s integral role in the country’s industrial and cultural fabric since Guinness stout was first introduced to Nigeria in 1950, and particularly since local brewing commenced in Lagos in 1962.

In his opening address, Guinness Nigeria’s Board Chairman, Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), captured the spirit of gratitude and achievement that defined the evening, saying: “Tonight, we celebrate more than a corporate milestone-we celebrate the spirit of excellence, resilience, and Nigerian ingenuity.

Guinness Nigeria’s legacy is built upon generations of visionary leadership, devoted employees, and enduring partnerships. “As we reflect on our past triumphs, we are equally excited about our shared future with the Tolaram Group, whose own history of excellence perfectly aligns with ours.”

Share