75-Year-Old Grandpa, Others Arrested As NDLEA Destroys 178,000kg Skunk In Taraba Farm

A 75-year-old grandpa, Uchelue Ikechukwu, was among six suspects arrested with illicit substances in raids by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in parts of Anambra State, just as 30-year-old Alfa Andrew was taken into custody following the destruction of 178, 750 kilograms of skunk on his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm in Mayodoga Forest, Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Spokesperson of the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said Uchelue was nabbed at Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State with 26.7kg skunk on Thursday, August 28, Eneh Makuo; Emmanuel Chiemeli; Uwakwe Matthew; Chukwujekwu Ehirim; Ifeanyichukwu Olisa and Odoh Chukwuma, were arrested with various quantities of opioids and skunk at Nkwelle and Amichi areas of the state.

In his case, Andrew was arrested with a Dane gun on Tuesday August 26, when NDLEA operatives supported by personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Forest Security Service, Mambila Youth Vanguard and Vigilante, stormed his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm located at Mayodoga Forest, Mayosabere ward in Sardauna LGA, Taraba State, where they de- stroyed 178, 750 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

No fewer than 104,900 capsules of tramadol concealed in the drive’s compartment of a fuel tanker, sus- pected to be an illicit consignment going to insurgents in parts of Borno State, were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Abuja/ Kaduna tollgate in Kaduna on Friday August 29, while a suspect, Hassan Buba, was immediately taken into custody. Another suspect Kabir Sulaiman, 45, was nabbed with 34.150kg skunk by NDLEA officers at Gwargwaje – Zaria check point on Saturday, August 30.